Sex crime charge filed against organizer of Rochester volleyball league

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The organizer of a community volleyball league is accused of having sex with an underage player.
Tommy Tongsengzeng Yang, 34 of Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. That charge was filed on Wednesday.
Court document state a female under the age of 16 told the Rochester Police Department in May 2021 that she had sex with Yang, the organizer of the volleyball league she played in, on two occasions.
Investigators say Yang has denied having sex with the female or touching her inappropriately.