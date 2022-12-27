Sex assault trials set for two men in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men are now set to stand trial over an attempted rape in Rochester.
Timothy Nugene Bremer, 23 of Brooklyn Center, and Dejuan Mark-Anthony Gray, 25 of Rochester, are both charged with attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Gray is also charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and Bremer is accused of attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The two men were charged in July for an incident that allegedly happened in January 2021. Court documents state Bremer and Gray tried to have sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim before she was able to get away.
Bremer’s trial is scheduled to start on June 26, 2023. Gray’s trial is set to begin on April 17, 2023.