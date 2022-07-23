 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           WINNEBAGO             WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS,
MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  40%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Severe Weather: Tracking severe storm threat this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe explainer ryan.png

Saturday: Currently a level 3 out of 5 risk across southeast Minnesota and northeast IA for strong to severe storms on Saturday.

Timing There look to be two rounds of storms Saturday.

  • The first, and most concerning, round arrives in far Southeast Minnesota sometime 12-5pm. This will be a very organized and strong thunderstorm capable of wind gusts above 70mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible in this storm.
  • After a brief break, the second round arrives late in the evening as scattered thunderstorms with more isolated bouts of severe weather are possible through 1am.

Primary threats are gusty winds and the chance for some large hail, along with heavier downpours with thunderstorms. The chance for a tornado or two is possible, but on the lower end based on this morning's models.

Consider adjusting any outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon and evening, and at least stay tuned to this forecast.

Count on StormTeam 3 to provide the latest forecast through the week, heading towards the weekend as the forecast is expected to change as details become clearer. 

Recommended for you