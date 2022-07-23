Severe Weather: Tracking severe storm threat this afternoon

Saturday: Currently a level 3 out of 5 risk across southeast Minnesota and northeast IA for strong to severe storms on Saturday.
Timing There look to be two rounds of storms Saturday.
- The first, and most concerning, round arrives in far Southeast Minnesota sometime 12-5pm. This will be a very organized and strong thunderstorm capable of wind gusts above 70mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible in this storm.
- After a brief break, the second round arrives late in the evening as scattered thunderstorms with more isolated bouts of severe weather are possible through 1am.
Primary threats are gusty winds and the chance for some large hail, along with heavier downpours with thunderstorms. The chance for a tornado or two is possible, but on the lower end based on this morning's models.
Consider adjusting any outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon and evening, and at least stay tuned to this forecast.
Count on StormTeam 3 to provide the latest forecast through the week, heading towards the weekend as the forecast is expected to change as details become clearer.