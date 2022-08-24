Severe weather threat returns Wednesday evening

Southern winds will help lift temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s this Wednesday, which will allow for some potentially strong to severe storm development this evening.
Isolated to scattered shower chances linger through the daytime hours, but the chance for rain significantly increases coming into the evening starting around 5pm and lasting into the overnight.
Isolated severity is expected as the whole KIMT viewing area remains under a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe development. If storms pop and ultimately become severe, they bring the threat for strong wind gusts and hail. The tornado threat remains low.
Lingering showers may be possible through Thursday, however the chances drop during the morning hours.