A slow moving cold front will kick off scattered thunderstorms tonight and again through the day on Wednesday. Given the warm and humid conditions available ahead of this front, the atmosphere is very unstable, and some of the storms that develop could become severe. Storms overnight and into Wednesday morning will pose a risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Later in the morning and during the afternoon as more storms develop, those will pose a risk for a few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Now is the time to prepare for this potential active weather. Make sure you have ways to receive severe weather alerts and stay weather aware!
SEVERE WEATHER: Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
