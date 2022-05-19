 Skip to main content
SEVERE WEATHER RISK: Elevated threat for very large hail and tornadoes today.

Today's Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a Level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon along a warm front with a few discrete supercells possible, which would post a risk for very large hail over golf ball size and a few tornadoes. There is also a real possibility that we could be dealing with more than one round of storms beginning this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts will also be a concern, especially if the storms for into a line and gusts over 60 mph would be possible. Make sure to stay aware of the weather today and pay attention to any warnings issued for your location.

