The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a Level 3 (Enhanced) risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop during the afternoon along a warm front with a few discrete supercells possible, which would post a risk for very large hail over golf ball size and a few tornadoes. There is also a real possibility that we could be dealing with more than one round of storms beginning this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. Damaging wind gusts will also be a concern, especially if the storms for into a line and gusts over 60 mph would be possible. Make sure to stay aware of the weather today and pay attention to any warnings issued for your location.
SEVERE WEATHER RISK: Elevated threat for very large hail and tornadoes today.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
