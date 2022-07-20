 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms possible on Saturday

Saturday Severe Risk

A system rolling into the Upper Midwest over the weekend will bring thunderstorms to Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin on Saturday. There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes all possible. As this remains a few days out, a long can, and likely will change with the forecast, so make sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates as our StormTeam 3 meteorologists track this potential severe weather threat.

