THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
549 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
OLMSTED               WABASHA               WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JUNEAU

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              GRANT                 RICHLAND
VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS,
CALEDONIA, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON,
PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER,
ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL,
AND WINONA.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 8 AM Wednesday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 AM Wednesday across parts of southern Minnesota and far northeast Iowa.

A complex of severe thunderstorms is moving through Minnesota tonight. These storms are moving towards the southeast at 40+ MPH and will make their way through our area early this morning. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern with these thunderstorms, in addition to some torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. KIMT StormTeam 3 in continuing to track these storms tonight.

