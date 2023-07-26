Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 8 AM Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 AM Wednesday across parts of southern Minnesota and far northeast Iowa.
A complex of severe thunderstorms is moving through Minnesota tonight. These storms are moving towards the southeast at 40+ MPH and will make their way through our area early this morning. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern with these thunderstorms, in addition to some torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. KIMT StormTeam 3 in continuing to track these storms tonight.