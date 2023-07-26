Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 8 AM Wednesday

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN JUNEAU IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.