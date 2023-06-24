 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 3 AM CDT Sunday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 AM CDT Sunday for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. This includes Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna in Minnesota and Mason City, Forest City, Charles City, Osage, and New Hampton in Iowa. Scattered thunderstorms are moving in from the west just after 10 PM and will continue to build to the east, bring the risk for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on this severe weather threat.

