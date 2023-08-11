Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of SE Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 815 PM CDT.
* At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mansfield, or 14 miles west of Albert Lea, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Emmons around 735 PM CDT. Albert Lea and Twin Lakes around 740 PM CDT. Glenville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hayward and London. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Mower
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota... Western Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota...
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Grand Meadow, or 16 miles southwest of Rochester, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Grand Meadow around 735 PM CDT. Spring Valley around 750 PM CDT. Wykoff around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads 2 And 38, Etna, York, Highways 63 And 16, Hamilton, Cherry Grove and Ostrander. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 195 and 204. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.