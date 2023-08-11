Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Howard and Mitchell counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Mitchell County in north central Iowa... Southwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa...
* Until 915 PM CDT.
* At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Osage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near... Riceville around 845 PM CDT. Elma around 850 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lylahs Marsh County Park, Saratoga, Davis Corners, Maple Leaf, New Haven, Brownville and County Roads T 54 And A 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.