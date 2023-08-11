Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Hancock counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Franklin County in north central Iowa... Southeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa... Southern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...
* Until 945 PM CDT.
* At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Klemme, or near Garner, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include... Garner, Sheffield, Rockwell, Klemme, Thornton, Meservey, Swaledale, Hansell, Chapin, and Dougherty. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 174 and 188. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.