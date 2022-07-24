Severe storms bring high rainfall totals to Minnesota and Iowa

A combination of two rounds of storms on Saturday resulted in significant rainfall amounts across the region with some seeing close to 5" inches in total over a 24 hour period.
During yesterdays severe storms, some of the strongest generated rainfall rate values approaching 3" inches per hour according to radar estimated data. This allowed for high accumulation across the viewing area, especially south of I-90 between Fillmore and Mower counties who, according to radar estimates, received over 7" inches of rain in 24 hours.
Rain gauge reports from the area however show a rough 1.5-2" inch difference from the radar estimates with the rain gauge report from Wykoff, MN indicating 4.5" inches total. Regardless, given the trends in rainfall reports around Wykoff, it is understandable why Spring Valley, just to the east of Wykoff, saw flooding following yesterdays storms.