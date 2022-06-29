Several Rochester neighborhoods with trees down after Tuesday's severe storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday's sudden and severe storms left several Rochester neighborhoods without power after the winds knocked down trees and power lines.
Many trees were knocked down... even one onto a house.
Staff at Civic League Day Nursery were cleaning up after a big and old ash tree fell.
Executive director, Jackie Benoit-Petrich, tells KIMT, “That ash tree provided a massive canopy for shade for all of our toddlers which use the upper yard. It's a devastating loss, especially on hot summer days, when you need that beautiful natural shade.”
Staff and students got to safety in their basement shelter. Though luckily it was no tornado, Benoit-Petrich says they practice their tornado drill every month.
“It looked like it was kind of getting dark, ‘hmm is it supposed to rain?' and apparently, when I got the call here from the center, no sirens went off, nobody knew, it just was a boom. It just happened that quickly,” she explains.
No one was reported injured. Rochester Parks and Rec crews were out to clean up fallen branches and Rochester Public Utilities helped to restore power.