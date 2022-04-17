 Skip to main content
Several road construction projects start Tuesday in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Multiple road construction projects will begin Tuesday in Olmsted County.

Several isolated locations throughout the county are in need of concrete pavement replacement as well as new curb and gutter installations.  All repairs will take place with necessary lane closures or shifts and work should be finished by the end of July, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The prime contractor on the $558,000 project is Doyle Conner.

Olmsted County concrete repairs April 19 2022

