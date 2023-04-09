Several road closures starting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Road construction season is kicking off in Mason City.
Several closures with detours and alternate traffic begin Monday and Tuesday.
Starting Monday, April 10:
*423 N. Jackson Avenue – road closure for sanitary sewer repairs
*Winnebago Way - Stop Please Alternate signs for water valve replacement
*State Street and Connecticut Avenue – Stop Please Alternate signs for road repair
Starting Tuesday, April 11:
*1st Street NW and N. Taylor Avenue – sanitary sewer repairs
All of these closures are expected to last approximately one week. Drivers are asked to avoid these and if they must travel near the construction zones, please use extra caution.
If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Operation & Maintenance Department at (641) 421-3675.