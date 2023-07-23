Several North Iowa pools could reopen soon after lifeguard certification mistake

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Family Aquatic Center says it plans on reopening on Tuesday.
It and several other North Iowa pools had to shut down Friday after the American Red Cross certifications for their lifeguards were revoked. The Red Cross said a lifeguard instructor had failed to teach the class according to property training requirements.
The Mason City Family Aquatic Center says it will hold a new lifeguard certification course Sunday and Monday. Lifeguards from seven public pools in the North Iowa area will be attending.
The Aquatic Center posted on Facebook that “we want to shout out all the local pools and their staff that were affected by this. Everyone has worked quickly and cooperatively to get our pools back open as soon as possible. Hope to see everyone on Tuesday!”