 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of western, northern, and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be especially difficult for high
profile vehicles traveling in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Several Memorial Day services held across north Iowa and southern Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Lyle American Legion Memorial Services
Mason City Memorial Day services
Elmwood St. Joseph - Memorial Day program in Mason City
Mason City Memorial Day Services

Many North Iowans and southern Minnesotans marked this Memorial Day with services, parades, and gun salutes. Here are some of the sights and sounds from services held in Mason City, Plymouth and Lyle today.   Rochester also held services for the first time since 2018.   Byron marked the day with a groundbreaking ceremony for its veterans memorial.

Lyle Memorial Day services
Plymouth Memorial Day parade & services

Tags

Recommended for you