Many North Iowans and southern Minnesotans marked this Memorial Day with services, parades, and gun salutes. Here are some of the sights and sounds from services held in Mason City, Plymouth and Lyle today. Rochester also held services for the first time since 2018. Byron marked the day with a groundbreaking ceremony for its veterans memorial.
Several Memorial Day services held across north Iowa and southern Minnesota
Amy Fleming
She is the News Content Manager and anchors “First at 4,” 5 p.m. and does health news at 10 p.m.
