Several Memorial Day services held across north Iowa and southern Minnesota

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of western, northern, and central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be especially difficult for high profile vehicles traveling in open areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&