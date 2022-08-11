Several Mayo Clinic locations receive sustainability awards

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic locations in Rochester, Arizona, Florida, and Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Wisconsin have received the Greenhealth Emerald Award for their sustainability initiatives.
The award recognizes outstanding hospitals from within Partner for Change applicants. The Partner for Change application is designed for health care facilities that have implemented a significant number of environmental programs, and who can demonstrate continuous improvement and expansion of these programs on the path to sustainability. This competitive award, which recognizes the top 20% of applicants, focuses on advanced sustainability programs and exemplary scores in a range of categories.
"These awards are testaments to Mayo Clinic's ongoing commitment to identify practices to reduce our carbon footprint in health care," says John Dillon, M.D., chair of Mayo Clinic's Green Committee. " We know that the benefits of our green efforts expand beyond the walls of our hospitals and into the communities we serve, and I am proud that Mayo Clinic is dedicated to being a good steward and doing our part to create a safe environment for all."
Mayo Clinic locations in Phoenix and Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse received the Greening the Operating Room Recognition Award, which honors facilities that have made substantial progress in reducing the effects of the surgical environment.
"We are proud of the many teams and staff members across Mayo Clinic who are advocates of our green efforts and have a deep desire to improve the environmental practices within their work units," says Amanda Holloway, director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Sustainability.