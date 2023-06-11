Several Mayo Clinic locations awarded for environmental excellence

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A national organization is honoring Mayo Clinic locations in Rochester, Arizona, and Florida and Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Wisconsin for being industry leaders in environmental sustainability.
Practice Greenhealth recognizes hospitals and healthcare systems annually for their achievements and leadership in sustainability practices through its Environmental Excellence Awards.
"We are very grateful for this recognition and proud of the tremendous efforts of all our colleagues across Mayo Clinic," says John Dillon, M.D., chair of Mayo Clinic's Sustainability Committee. "From making daily eco-friendly choices such as recycling or carpooling and biking to work, to innovating new ways of advancing environmentally sustainable operations, such as geothermal energy, we strengthen our ability to serve our patients and extend our mission."
Mayo Clinic in Rochester received the Top 25 Award, Practice Greenhealth’s highest honor for hospitals for "leading the industry in all-around sustainability performance, demonstrating comprehensive programs, and illustrating how sustainability is entrenched in organizational culture." Mayo Clinic in Rochester also got Practice Greenhealth's Circle of Excellence - Food recognition as a top-scoring hospital for sustainability efforts focused on food and all-around sustainability achievement.
Practice Greenhealth awarded its Greenhealth Emerald Award to Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Mayo Clinic in Florida, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, and Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. The award recognizes outstanding hospitals from the top 20% of applicants for sustainability programs in various categories, including management of waste, energy, water, food, supply chain, transportation, leadership/community engagement, green building, chemicals and more.
Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also received Practice Greenhealth's Greening the OR recognition, which honors facilities that have made substantial progress in reducing waste generated in the surgical environment.