Several heat records broken on Sunday

After a record-breaking Saturday, our Labor Day Weekend continued with even more shattered heat records on Sunday.
Several area cities reached temperatures well-above the seasonal norms. Early September usually comes with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but Sunday's heat brought many of us close to the 100 degree mark.
Austin completely shattered the previously held high temperature record for Sept. 3 with a high of 98 degrees. This beats the previous record of 89 set back in 2012.
Rochester may not have actually broken the record, but a tie is still very impressive. The Med City hit 94 degrees on Sunday, tying the record set back in 1937.
Mason City, Iowa also broke a heat record by hitting a temperature of 98 degrees. This beats the previous record of 91 degrees set back in 1971.
Labor Day Monday will feature another very hot and sunny day, leading into a slightly cooler Tuesday. By the midweek, a cold front will cool temps back into the 70s and we'll be back on track as the fall season comes closer!