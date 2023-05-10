Rain chances are ramping up for the end of the week and into the weekend. We're looking at several chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday Night and through the weekend. Now it won't be raining all day everyday, so there will still be time when you can get outside, but note that there will be multiple waves of rain moving through. The best chances will be Thursday morning, Friday Night and Saturday morning, and again for Saturday Night and Sunday. We're not anticipating severe weather, but a couple strong storms are possible Friday Night.
Several chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
