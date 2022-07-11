Several abortion laws now void in Minnesota after judge hands down crucial state ruling

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn.-Abortion advocates are celebrating a state district judge's ruling on Thursday that voids several restrictive abortion laws in Minnesota.
Ramsey County District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan struck down several laws surrounding restrictions to abortion, which include: a 24 hour wait period, a two parent notification if a minor is receiving an abortion, the removal of criminal penalties for abortion providers who do not report data and more.
"These abortion laws violate the right to privacy because they infringe upon the fundamental right under the Minnesota Constitution to access abortion care and do not withstand strict scrutiny," Gilligan said.
The 140 page decision and opinion reinforces abortion law in Minnesota, which was codified through a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in the 1995 Doe V. Gomez case.
Abortion opponents have railed against the decision, calling the defunct laws common sense legislation.
GOP Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz called upon current Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal the verdict, however Ellison said he has not decided which route his office will take.
"When the advocates filed lawsuits to strike down these statutes, even though I would have never voted for these statutes, I still sent my lawyers into to court to say, well, it is our job to defend statues in the state of Minnesota. We have done that. We have done our job and what happens next is something that I am going to have to decide based on conversations with my clients and the review of the law," Ellison said.
Our Justice's, who was listed as a plaintiff in the case, Executive Director Shayla Walker said in a virtual press conference the old laws disproportionately affected some groups of people.
"The laws that the court struck down today not only violated that right. They also disproportionately impacted black people, people of color, indigenous people, poor people, queer people, trans people, disabled people. These are the people that reach out to Our Justice for abortion funding," Walker said.
You can read the whole court decision and opinion here.