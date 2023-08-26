Seven Iowa counties receive Presidential Disaster Declaration to deal with spring flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Presidential Disaster Declaration has been issued for are Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, and Scott counties to deal with damage from spring flooding.
President Joe Biden notified Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday that FEMA Public Assistance Program funding will be available to eligible public entities and nonprofit organizations in the designated counties that were impacted by the April 24-May 13 flooding on the Mississippi River. Public Assistance funding may be used for emergency work, such as debris removal and emergency protective measures, or for the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Governor Reynolds’ office says she also received notification that the Presidential Disaster Declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state. That means Iowa will be able to minimize the impact of future disasters by taking steps to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.
“I’m grateful to President Biden and FEMA for quickly approving Governor Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration,” says Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. “Iowans are resilient. This federal funding will give communities along the Mississippi River additional tools as they continue to recover from this year’s severe flooding.”