Seven group home closures in Olmsted County by the end of this week impacting dozens with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cardinal of Minnesota is set to close 10 of its 55 group homes by the end of this week. The company is a long-term care provider for people with disabilities.
The closing of these 10 homes across the state will affect nearly 30 individuals who are receiving services from this provider.
Years of funding problems and staffing shortages are to blame for the closures.
Bear Creek Services are at capacity and experiencing staffing shortages itself, so they don't have the capacity to take in these individuals.
Linda Driessen, Executive Director of Bear Creek Services says they haven't been able to compete with the economy and provide employees a livable wage.
“We're working people to death. And so what we really need is for us to at least be able to compete with other employers here in town,” she says.
City councilwoman Kelly Kirkpatrick has a sister who's been living in a Cardinal group home for many years.
“Those clients aren't going home to parents that can physically handle what needs to be done - and my sister with cerebral palsy has significant intellectual as well as physical disabilities and needs a walker, so a house that's ADA compliant is really helpful for her,” she says.
She says group homes haven't been receiving the reimbursement they need since 2014, so they can't afford to pay workers what they're worth.
“The big deal is we've got over 50 individuals that are going to be released, are they going to nursing homes? Are they going to assisted living if they don't have a home to go to? There are no beds available in this county to place anyone, they're all taken,” Kirkpatrick expresses.
The next move is in the hands of lawmakers.
Dreissen says there is talk at the state level about addressing this - but it's going to cost a lot to be able to increase support for people with disabilities.