Serta Simmons announces closure of Clear Lake facility; employees looking for work

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Employees of a major bedding manufacturer are trying to figure out what's next after their employer announced they would be closing their North Iowa facility later this year.
Citing a broader, company wide effort to optimize their manufacturing footprint, Serta Simmons Bedding announced Wednesday that they would be closing their Clear Lake facility, with an employee telling KIMT that the closure is expected to be completed by late June. The announcement is leaving affected employees looking for work.
At Iowa Works, they connect unemployed and career changers with new opportunities. If a company announces a closure or initiates a series of mass layoffs, operations manager James Arvidson says they hold what are called 'rapid response events' to help employees get ready for the transition, and is expecting to meet with Serta Simmons employees within the next few days.
"Getting them set up with unemployment benefits as they leave. All the important things they need to know about, healthcare, medical benefits as they leave. And also connecting them with training opportunities and employers."
Since Wednesday's announcement, companies have already reached out to Iowa Works, expressing their desire to help displaced employees find new jobs.
In addition, Arvidson has not only seen the state's unemployment rate go down, he's also noticed the labor participation rate increasing, and has some ideas as to why.
"I think the options that are out there, especially if companies have been bumping up hourly pay, sign on bonuses, things like that, more flexible work hours. i feel there's a lot of people who weren't looking for work in the first place and they're now seeing this open and inviting work market."
Iowa's current unemployment rate was at 3.3% in March.