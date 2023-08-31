September is projected to be warm and dry across the Upper Midwest

Summer 2023 featured warmer than normal conditions, but also very dry conditions will expanding drought across the Midwest. Unfortunately, it appears as these conditions will continue into the month of September.
The Climate Prediction Center is projecting higher chances for warmer than normal temperatures through the month, but it's also showing drier than normal conditions.
While there likely will be some chances for showers and storms here and there through the month, we're likely to stay relatively dry, which means the extreme drought conditions will continue or worse through the month.