Sentencing set over death of North Iowa bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date has now been set over the death of a Mason City bicyclist.
Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, will be sentenced on September 26 after taking a plea deal over the death of James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
Powell died from his injuries on June 11, 2021.
Skiye was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI but entered an Alford plea to serious injury by OWI. An Alford plea means he does not admit guilt but will accept sentencing.