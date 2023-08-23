Sentencing date set in gruesome Mitchell County murder case

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sentencing date set in gruesome Mitchell County murder case

  • 0
Nathan Gilmore

Nathan Gilmore

OSAGE, Iowa – A sentencing date has been set for a gruesome North Iowa homicide.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, pleaded guilty on August 17 to second-degree murder for the death of Angela Nicole Bradbury.  His sentencing is now scheduled for October 16 in Mitchell County District Court.

Investigators say Gilmore killed Bradbury on April 6, 2021.  A female skull was found on top of a stick on July 12, 2021, in Greenbelt River Trail Park just south of Mitchell.  The skull could not be identified at that time.

The family of Angela Bradbury reported her missing on February 2, 2022.  Dental record confirmed the skull found in July 2021 was Bradbury’s and additional human remains were found in Greenbelt River Trail Park on April 5, 2022.

Law enforcement says Gilmore had a court hearing in Cerro Gordo County on April 6, 2021, and picked up Bradbury when she was released from jail after being booked on a trespassing charge.

On August 19, 2022, investigators searched Gilmore’s home in Osage and found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head with blood spatters on it.  Prosecutors say numbers written on the drawing corresponded with when Bradbury was last seen and where her remains were found.

Tags

Recommended for you