Sentencing date set in gruesome Mitchell County murder case

OSAGE, Iowa – A sentencing date has been set for a gruesome North Iowa homicide.
Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, pleaded guilty on August 17 to second-degree murder for the death of Angela Nicole Bradbury. His sentencing is now scheduled for October 16 in Mitchell County District Court.
Investigators say Gilmore killed Bradbury on April 6, 2021. A female skull was found on top of a stick on July 12, 2021, in Greenbelt River Trail Park just south of Mitchell. The skull could not be identified at that time.
The family of Angela Bradbury reported her missing on February 2, 2022. Dental record confirmed the skull found in July 2021 was Bradbury’s and additional human remains were found in Greenbelt River Trail Park on April 5, 2022.
Law enforcement says Gilmore had a court hearing in Cerro Gordo County on April 6, 2021, and picked up Bradbury when she was released from jail after being booked on a trespassing charge.
On August 19, 2022, investigators searched Gilmore’s home in Osage and found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head with blood spatters on it. Prosecutors say numbers written on the drawing corresponded with when Bradbury was last seen and where her remains were found.