Sentence issued for mobile home burglary in Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – A woman is sentenced for breaking into a mobile home in Howard County.
Katelyn Elizabeth Willitts, 29 of New Hampton, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for illegally entering a trailer in the 700 block of South Elm Street in Cresco on December 17, 2021. Law enforcement says Willitts had been warned to stay away from the property by police but reached through a broken window to open the front door and go inside.
Court documents state two people were in the mobile home at the time of the burglary but no one was injured in the incident.
Willitts has been given two to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,375.