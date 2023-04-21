Sens. Klobuchar, Boozman visit local fam, talk farm bill

ORONOCO, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was in Olmsted County today touring a local farm and speaking to farmers about plans for the upcoming farm bill.
She, along with Senator John Boozman (R-AR), arrived at Rossman Farms this morning to speak with local farmers and tour the facility. Both are members of the agricultural committee and they agree that rural areas need help adapting to modern times.
The senators were able to get a first-hand look at the equipment the Rossmans' use for daily farming. They were impressed with the family's commitment to conserving resources for a more green approach. Sen. Klobuchar says this technology is important for the bill to invest in.
"It's a great thing for Minnesota," she said. "People think of it as 'conservation is over here, farming is over here.' These guys have shown that is not true. They want to be good stewards of the land and at the same time, we've got to build in the incentive."
There are roadblocks for farmers to fully adapt these methods, though. Much of the technology requires strong internet connection to work properly, something many rural areas still struggle with across the country.
"Sadly, in Arkansas, and I'm sure it's true here, you can ride around and you'll see areas where young people are sitting around McDonald's or in the school leeching off the broadband in their smaller communities so they can do their homework," said Sen. Boozman. "It's unacceptable."
With time running out on the current farm bill, there are only so many initiatives that can be fit into the final project. However, Sen. Klobuchar says that improving broadband internet for rural communities is key to keeping farming up to date.
"As we go to all this precision [agriculture equipment], which is going to be better is so many ways, if we don't have good broadband out here, we can't use it."
The current farm bill is set to expire on September 30th. If a new bill hasn't been passed by then, agricultural laws will revert back to those first passed in the 1940s.
Despite deep divisions in Washington, both senators believe that the bipartisan committee can get a deal done in time.