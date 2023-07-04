Seniors celebrating the 4th of July

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Waters on Mayowood, a retirement community, began an extended celebration of our country today. The celebration began today with a Fourth of July-themed barbecue. It featured some tasty-looking chicken breasts and hamburgers as well as lots of ice cream. There will be more sweet treats to enjoy when Patty Joe's Sweet Treat Truck arrives at the parking lot on Thursday. Also, on Thursday, the annual "Red, White, Blue & Wine Too" social will be held. The day after that the group Sister Luv will play some music in a dining area.
“It’s important because the-the folks that we have here-there’s a lot of veterans, and it’s pays homage to them. Plus, it gives the residents an opportunity to get together, celebrate the day, talk, and-and have fun," David Nogosek, the culinary director of The Waters on Mayowood, said.
On Tuesday of next week, there will be a car show in the parking lot. That car show will begin at 6:30 p.m. It'll feature lots of Corvettes. These future events are meant for the retirement community's residents as well as their families and friends.