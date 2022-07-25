Senior volunteer program expands to two additional schools in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – RSVP of North Central Iowa is expanding its senior volunteer programs to two new schools.
Jefferson Elementary and Hoover Elementary of Mason City Community Schools will both host Pen Pal and Reading Buddy programs for their students.
Reading Buddy volunteers typically meet one hour per week and read with 3-4 students in grades kindergarten through third. Volunteers read, work on sight words and play literacy-based games with students to increase comprehension, and fluency and build a positive attitude around reading.
Pen Pal volunteers write letters back and forth to 4th grade students from October-May. ‘Writing a friendly letter’ is a component of the statewide assessment and area students have shared they feel better prepared for that piece thanks to their RSVP Pen Pal.
According to RSVP, a Roosevelt Elementary teacher in Mason City shared, “My students have all made such wonderful improvements thanks to the RSVP volunteers this year. I am so grateful to the volunteers for coming in and helping to support them. My students loved working with their volunteers and I loved having them here, too! This is truly such a wonderful program.”
In addition to Hoover and Jefferson, RSVP volunteers serve students at Harding, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Newman, Clear Lake, and West Fork schools in Cerro Gordo County and also buildings in Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth counties.
To sign up or receive more information, please visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp or call 641-422-4303.