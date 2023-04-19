Senator Smith introduces a funding bill for fire departments

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tina Smith is proposing the Fire Grants and Safety Act to increase funding for fire stations.
The piece of legislation will provide funding for local fire departments to hire more firefighters, replace old equipment, and enhance training and educational programs.
Smith says 97% of firefighters are volunteers and is hoping the funding will help fire chiefs hire and recruit more workers.
"The fire safety grants are an incredible help, especially to volunteer fire departments but not only volunteer fire departments. In fact, career departments, like we have in Rochester, or some of our bigger cities really rely on these fire safety grants for helping to pay the cost of firefighters," said Smith.
Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. The bill will also give fire departments more money to obtain health screenings.
"It's very important to have screenings to make sure that if you have been exposed to any kind of toxic chemicals that you know as early as possible so you can get the healthcare that you need. Sometimes, those screenings can be expensive and sometimes its hard to get access to them so one of the many ways that these fire safety grants can help departments is to provide funding for those screenings," said Smith.
Smith says the bill will pass in the Senate this week.