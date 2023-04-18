Senator Carla Nelson looking to reconstruct the dangerous Highway 14 & 44 interchange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson is proposing two bills to fund the construction of the U.S. Highway 14 and County State-Aid Highway 44 interchange.
The two highways intersect at a skewed angle with a railroad crossing, creating odd and unsafe turns for drivers on the road.
Senator Nelson is wanting to make the interchange into a full intersection to create safer driving conditions and prevent traffic congestion. The proposed legislation would erase 64 conflict points where cars can collide. Nelson says the intersection is so dangerous that the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed off specific turns.
"To not have full access at that intersection is causing problems. Not only on being able to make the needed turns, but then the detours that people are needing to take around and then go on other streets and those other roadways, streets, and intersections are now taking the traffic that should be on 14/44," said Senator Nelson.
Olmsted County says the intersection sees 30,000 vehicles pass through every day and 10 to 13 car crashes occur every year.
Through one of the bills, Nelson is trying to secure $42.1 million in bonding or the states general fund.