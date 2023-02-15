Senator Amy Klobuchar named 'Congressional Champion' by the YMCA

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has been named a “YMCA Congressional Champion.”
Klobuchar’s leadership on the Nonprofit Energy Efficiency Act and the Comprehensive Cancer Survivorship Act was a big factor in her getting this honor.
“The Y is fortunate to have elected leaders such as Senator Klobuchar,” said Glen Gunderson, president of YMCA of the North. “Her support of nonprofits like the Y is just one example of her work to improve lives throughout the state of Minnesota and the rest of the country.”
The YMCA says other of Senator Klobuchar’s efforts to serve communities across the nation also includes:
- Efforts to pass significant legislation aimed at boosting funds for STEM education.
- Co-sponsor of The Child Protection Improvements Act (CPIA), a bipartisan bill that would allow organizations serving vulnerable populations (elderly and individuals with disabilities) to conduct fast, accurate and affordable background checks on prospective volunteers and employees.
- Introduction of the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act to address the nationwide shortage of affordable child care.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as a YMCA Congressional Champion. YMCAs across the country provide critical support to communities and help create a world we can feel good about passing on to the next generation,” says Senator Klobuchar. “I am proud to be their partner in Washington, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”
Arjun Kunhiraman and Kori Lenzmeier, participants in the YMCA’s Youth In Government program, presented the award Wednesday during the YMCA of the USA’s National Advocacy Days.