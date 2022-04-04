Senate passes emergency drought relief bill

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota State Senate passed an emergency drought bill that amounts to $10 million dollars.
State Sen. Carla Nelson tells KIMT the bill aims to assist farmers suffering from last summer's drought, as well as beef up the states' resources in the fight against the bird flu.
The contents of the bill are:
-$7 million in grants, which are awarded up to $5,000, for livestock and specialty crop farmers.
-$1.5 million for the Rural Finance Authority (RFA), which will disperse the money to farmers as drought loans.
-$1 million for the University of Minnesota to help upgrade testing abilities against the Bird Flu, African swine fever, Chronic Wasting Disease and other diseases.
-$500,000 for the Agricultural Emergency Account, which will go towards bird flu testing supplies, as well as poultry drinking water tests.
Nelson said time is running out for Minnesota to get ahead of the bird flu.
"The clock is ticking. We had not anticipated the bird flu but this is another reason why this bill needs to get on the governor's desk and signed right away. We need all hands on deck to try to really mitigate the spreading of Avian Influenza and Minnesota is the turkey capitol of the nation and we have to make sure that we do all that we can, use all of our scientific tools available to try to mitigate that spread," Nelson said.
The bill is now in the house, where lawmakers will decide on whether or not to make changes, approve the existing bill or vote down the legislation.