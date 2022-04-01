Sen. Tina Smith advocates for mental health services during her visit to Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Tina Smith was in the Med City Friday with a full schedule of stops during her visit.
The senator viewed infrastructure projects and even took part in a workforce discussion with city leaders.
Increasing access to mental health services has been a top priority for Senator Smith, which led to her stop at the Southeast Regional Crisis Center.
There she joined county commissioner Sheila Kiscaden to learn more about the services SERCC provides to the 10-county region they serve.
The center opened at the end of last July, performing nearly 600 screenings for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis since their opening.
Senator Smith has fought long and hard in the senate for expanding access to mental care in schools and expanding the workforce for mental health providers.
She says the pandemic helped remove some of the stigma surrounding mental health.
“Young people are becoming strong advocates for getting better health services in schools.And I think that that's a sign that young people are understanding that this is something that many, many people deal with in their lifetimes and it's something that people deserve to get help for.”
Smith says this visit will give her an idea of what further needs to be done to provide access to mental health services.
“What we are doing to expand access to crisis care for people in a mental health crisis, will help me be a better advocate. I believe the best ideas for what to make work happen come from people who are doing the work,” she adds.
Senator Smith is also working to make sure insurance companies are reimbursing individuals for mental health care services.
State senator Dave Senjem is supporting a bill to build ten of these mental health facilities across the state of Minnesota. The legislation is seeking capital bonding.