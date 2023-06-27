Sen. Smith visits a dairy farm to talk about dairy problems

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Sen. Smith visits a dairy farm to talk about dairy problems

  • Updated
  • 0
Sen. Smith visits dairy farm
By: Maureen Dudley

KENYON, Minn.- US Sen. Tina Smith visited Bombay Dairy Farm and spoke with the press and farmers about the current issues in the dairy industry.

Dairy prices are low and the labor force in the industry is fleeting, with more people leaving small farms for larger ones. Dairy farmer Wayne Lexvold gave Senator Smith a tour of the farm while speaking about the current issues affecting dairy farmers.

Lexvold says, "Feed prices are high, but we've bought our feed, that'll come and go. But I say give a farmer some money, we'll spend it right back and that's my bottom line. Somehow we have to get money to farmers because they'll buy something right back with it to try and make life easier."

With the tough times for dairy farmers, another issue they are up against is the labor shortage with more workers leaving.

Smith says, "We have to keep on pushing for comprehensive immigration reform because our immigration system is broken and everybody can see it and we have to be able to have strong border security, we have to be able to have a sensible and sane immigration policy that is bringing people into this country who want to work because that is what we need."

In addition to the labor shortage, Sen. Smith spoke about a new bill she’s working on called ‘Dairy Pride’ that aims to change the labeling for non-milk products such as soy milk, oat milk, and almond milk.

 

