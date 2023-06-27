Sen. Smith visits a dairy farm to talk about dairy problems

KENYON, Minn.- US Sen. Tina Smith visited Bombay Dairy Farm and spoke with the press and farmers about the current issues in the dairy industry.
Dairy prices are low and the labor force in the industry is fleeting, with more people leaving small farms for larger ones. Dairy farmer Wayne Lexvold gave Senator Smith a tour of the farm while speaking about the current issues affecting dairy farmers.
Lexvold says, "Feed prices are high, but we've bought our feed, that'll come and go. But I say give a farmer some money, we'll spend it right back and that's my bottom line. Somehow we have to get money to farmers because they'll buy something right back with it to try and make life easier."
With the tough times for dairy farmers, another issue they are up against is the labor shortage with more workers leaving.
Smith says, "We have to keep on pushing for comprehensive immigration reform because our immigration system is broken and everybody can see it and we have to be able to have strong border security, we have to be able to have a sensible and sane immigration policy that is bringing people into this country who want to work because that is what we need."
In addition to the labor shortage, Sen. Smith spoke about a new bill she’s working on called ‘Dairy Pride’ that aims to change the labeling for non-milk products such as soy milk, oat milk, and almond milk.