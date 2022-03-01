Sen. Smith and Mayor Norton speak ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Biden's first State of the Union Address is taking place tonight and Russia's war on Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic as well as inflation are all topics expected to take priority.
Ahead of the address Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said, "He will talk about what a disastrous mistake he believes President Putin has made here and how he believes, at the end of the day, how we'll see democracy triumph over autocracy but it is a very difficult and dangerous time."
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says knowing we have Ukrainian resident in our community hurting form Russia's invasion she hopes to see bipartisan leadership and global support.
Norton explained, "There's a lot of concern for what's happening and there's a hope that our president and other leaders around the world can come together and try to find a solution quickly so that peace can once again be part of Ukraine."
Sen. Smith says she expects the president will, once again, call on Congress to pass parts of his Build Back Better agenda to help lowers costs Americans pay.
She said, "We want to move to lower costs for prescription drugs and insulin for example, to make child care more affordable, to bring down energy costs. He's taken some steps today around energy that I strongly support."
Federal dollars going towards Rochester's roads and bridges are also a topic both Smith and Norton are hoping to hear when it comes to bipartisan infrastructure investments.
"It's been a pleasure this last year to know that our infrastructure needs as a growing city, the third largest city in the state, are going to have some help on the federal level so we can be able to meet those needs," said Norton.
Smith added, "I know that will be a big deal as Rochester is grappling with fast growth and really wanting to make sure that all the development that is happening that we can accommodate all the mobility that we want in Rochester with good transit systems."
Norton also says she hopes the president addresses raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver tonight's GOP response to the State of the Union Address.