Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 04/28/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Sen. Klobuchar visits Rochester to discuss ways to prevent senior fraud

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Older Americans lose an estimated three billion dollars every year from fraud. 

Senator Amy Klobuchar joined AARP and the Rochester Police Department for a roundtable discussion on how to protect seniors from online crime at 125 Live Wednesday. 

Klobuchar's bipartisan Seniors Fraud Prevention Act was signed into law by President Biden last month. 

The act will help improve the Federal Trade Commission's prevention and response efforts to make it easier for seniors to get the resources they need to prevent fraud. 

RPD says Olmsted County has seen more widespread senior fraud. 

In 2021, Rochester police received 670 reports of fraud - this year they are already at 174. 

Sgt. Eric Strop with RPD says, “It saddens me to see this happen to some of our most vulnerable in our community. Some have suffered catastrophic losses - we've had residents in our city that have lost over $800,000.” 

The most common deception involves people pretending to be with the IRS  or Medicare.

Senator Klobuchar tells us just how easy it is to become a victim.

“Within a matter of days, gave out her credit card because she thought she was buying stuff - $47,000 she lost - and she went from having a high score to filing for bankruptcy,” she says. 

There are some simple ways you can avoid becoming a victim. 

Never send money or give personal info to people you don't know. And talk to family members or friends before making a purchase. 

Seniors can also sign up for the do not call registry by calling (888) 382-1222. 

