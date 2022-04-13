Sen. Klobuchar visits Rochester to discuss ways to prevent senior fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Older Americans lose an estimated three billion dollars every year from fraud.
Senator Amy Klobuchar joined AARP and the Rochester Police Department for a roundtable discussion on how to protect seniors from online crime at 125 Live Wednesday.
Klobuchar's bipartisan Seniors Fraud Prevention Act was signed into law by President Biden last month.
The act will help improve the Federal Trade Commission's prevention and response efforts to make it easier for seniors to get the resources they need to prevent fraud.
RPD says Olmsted County has seen more widespread senior fraud.
In 2021, Rochester police received 670 reports of fraud - this year they are already at 174.
Sgt. Eric Strop with RPD says, “It saddens me to see this happen to some of our most vulnerable in our community. Some have suffered catastrophic losses - we've had residents in our city that have lost over $800,000.”
The most common deception involves people pretending to be with the IRS or Medicare.
Senator Klobuchar tells us just how easy it is to become a victim.
“Within a matter of days, gave out her credit card because she thought she was buying stuff - $47,000 she lost - and she went from having a high score to filing for bankruptcy,” she says.
There are some simple ways you can avoid becoming a victim.
Never send money or give personal info to people you don't know. And talk to family members or friends before making a purchase.
Seniors can also sign up for the do not call registry by calling (888) 382-1222.