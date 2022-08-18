Sen. Klobuchar visits Med City to talk future infrastructure, highlighting new 6th Street Bridge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar made several stops in southeast Minnesota Thursday.
Klobuchar joined Mayor Norton and other city leaders to talk about the future of the 6th Street Southeast Bridge.
The project is getting a $19.9 million dollar federal grant known as the ‘RAISE’ grant— from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The total budget for the project is expected to cost $29.9 million, with Destination Medical Center covering $10 million.
The 6th Street Bridge Project will connect the street and trail network across the Zumbro River, enhancing pedestrian and biking mobility and improve transit efficiency with more direct routes downtown for neighbors, residents, and visitors.
Mayor Norton say this will be a transformational change for the community and businesses.
“This is what we've needed for this community and this part of town, to make changes that will be great for southeast Rochester connecting them to downtown, which is what we're looking for,” says Mayor Norton.
Sen. Klobuchar says it will increase foot traffic and bring less congestion.
“We still want to figure out ways people can actually enjoy the waterfront and see the river as part of the amenities of a town.
She adds it will bring more efficient routes to access businesses and restaurants downtown.
“And all of those things are important because honestly very few people get to see the Zumbro River except those that are right over it - and you want to bring the public in,” says Klobuchar.
They also say the plan has the public's safety in mind without jeopardizing the city's flood control efforts.
“This is something we haven't seen anything quite like for some time. It will be open up the southeast quadrant of town, a brand new development which is already being thought about, and ideas are coming forward and being planned for,” adds Mayor Norton.
The plan is to start construction in 2024 with completion expected by the second half of 2025.