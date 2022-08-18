Sen. Klobuchar visits Austin to tour brand new Nu-Tek Biosciences manufacturing facility

AUSTIN, Minn. - Thursday U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Austin, where she is highlighting the future of the manufacturing industry in Minnesota.
The senator was joined by mayor Steve King and other city leaders to tour the new facility for Nu-Tek Biosciences.
The facility is the first dedicated animal-free peptone manufacturing site in the U.S.
This means the American owned plant has safety requirements when it comes to pharmaceuticals - making one of the main ingredients for biologics - free of contamination.
Both Sen. Klobuchar and Mayor King believe this new site will bring even more recognition for Austin and Minnesota.
“You've got Mayo Clinic already nationally recognized, Hormel Institute, and now we've got this incredible company that is making things that will make people safer,” says Klobuchar.
Mayor King says, “We are also ag, business, and bio-science. This business, Nu-tek, is gonna put us on the map even more for that bio-science.”
Sen. Klobuchar says she hopes this facility can add to her efforts of lowering prescription drug costs.
“It’s gonna bring down costs. It also will help with things like supply chains. We all saw what happened with baby food, what happened was there was bad contamination in a plant plant gets shut down, there's not alternatives,” she adds.
The facility will officially start operating next Friday, August 26th.