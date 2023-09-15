Sen. Klobuchar tours Riverland College, talks federal funding

AUSTIN, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped at Riverland Community College on Friday.
She was there for a tour of the campus and a discussion on the college's new workforce development program.
Senators Klobuchar and Tina Smith both worked to secure federal funding for Riverland's Learn and Earn initiative.
With the program now in full swing, she wanted a chance to see it in action.
The $1.97 million of funding is going toward part-time students. This will allow them to work to support themselves while learning on the job.
These students are in programs like trucking and automated robotics in manufacturing.
Both Sen. Klobuchar and Riverland leadership believe the program will fight workforce shortages by giving more options to traditional and non-traditional students.
"We're living at a time where trying to make those right decisions coming out of high school is pretty important," said Sen. Klobuchar. "You may not know exactly what you want to do, but you can get a good first job with less investment than it was in the past."
"We actually serve a lot of adults who are busy paying their bills, raising their families, and working jobs," added Barb Embacher, Riverland's vice president of academics and student affairs. "This is a program that is going to allow them to do it at their own pace and be realistic and hopefully do their best at both."
The Learn and Earn initiative started getting federal funding in June. Funding is expected to last over the next few years.