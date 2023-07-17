Sen. Klobuchar, Sec. McDonough visit Albert Lea veterans clinic

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough stopped at the Albert Lea VA Outpatient Clinic Monday.
The two spoke with veterans and health care workers about what's being done in Washington to improve their care.
Sen. Klobuchar invited Sec. McDonough to visit several clinics in the state, including those in Mankato and Minneapolis. The secretary wanted to see the care provided in the area.
Both came away impressed by the progress made in southern Minnesota over the past few years.
Sec. McDonough also wanted to make sure veterans in the area are taking advantage of the PACT Act.
This legislation, passed in August 2022, added coverage for several health conditions caused by exposure to toxins from burn pits and Agent Orange, such as hypertension and cancer.
The law also expanded health care benefits for vets suffering from these conditions. This includes mental health care, preventative care, and cancer treatment.
The VA secretary says the law has gotten off to a good start. Around 600 thousand vets nationwide have already made claims using the PACT Act.
"When they file that claim, that allows us to make a determination of what is connected to their service and what is available to them if we're able to establish that relationship," he said.
Sec. McDonough and Sen. Klobuchar hope to continue the push to further expand veterans' health care through the PACT Act and other laws.
If you are a veteran suffering from health conditions caused by exposure to toxic materials, the Department of Veterans Affairs highly recommends filing a claim under the PACT Act by Wednesday, August 9th to receive benefits backdated to August 10th, 2022.
More information on how to file a claim can be found on the department's website.