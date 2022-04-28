Sen. Klobuchar remembers Mondale ahead of memorial service

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - President Joe Biden is preparing to head to Minnesota this weekend to speak at a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale.
On Thursday Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared her memories of the senator and ambassador during his long career in public service. Klobuchar is set to speak at his service on Sunday.
She tells KIMT News 3 Mondale was a close mentor to her and his legacy lives on through is career in public service.
Mondale died last year at the age of 93 but his memorial service was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He became attorney general of his home state of Minnesota at 32 and was elected to the U.S. Senate at 36.
The lifelong democrat is often remembered for losing the presidency to Ronald Regan in 1984.
Klobuchar says his life is a testament to the fact you can make a difference no matter where you come from.
She said, "He grew up in southern Minnesota in a small town, the son of a minister, and he ended up as one of the most respected leaders on the world stage. So, I think it's this idea as we get out of this pandemic and people are getting out of being in their own silos that anything and everything is possible."
Mondale also made history by picking Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate. She was the first woman on a major party presidential ticket.
Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Tina Smith and historian Jon Meacham are also set to speak at the University of Minnesota on Sunday.