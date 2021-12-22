Sen. Klobuchar holds roundtable to Offer Tips on Caring for Loved Ones With Alzheimer’s This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON - The holidays are a time for family and gatherings. But this time of year can be extra tough on those who care for someone with Alzheimer's.
U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar addressed the issue during a virtual roundtable Wednesday morning.
The subject hits close to home for her as her father passed away in May after a long battle with the disease.
More than one in nine people in the U.S. over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's disease.
It is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. and is the 6th leading cause of death among U.S. adults.
During the discussion Sen. Klobuchar - along with caregivers and aging experts - gave tips on how you can make the holidays an enjoyable experience - for both you and loved ones who have Alzheimer's.
“There's a lot of ways you can get your family ready for the experience, and The National Institute on Aging actually recommends finding ways to include your relative in some of the basic holiday preparation,” says Klobuchar.
She adds, “If you're going to do everything from wrapping presents to making Christmas cookies - trying to involve them in that because a lot of that memory.”
Other tips for dealing with a loved one with the disease include building on traditions like playing favorite holiday music - keeping gatherings to a small number of people - and maintaining daily routines as close to normal as possible.
More information on holiday tips can be found on the National Institutes Of Health’s National Institute On Aging and Alzheimer’s Association websites.