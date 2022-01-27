Sen. Grassley visits with North Iowa constituents

OSAGE, Iowa - It's been a tradition of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley's for many years - crisscrossing the Hawkeye State and hearing from the people he represents.
As part of his annual 99 County Tour, Grassley got a tour of Valent BioScience's facility, learning how pesticides are made, as well as getting a look at the facility's insectary.
"You're learning about things that not only help agriculture from an efficiency standpoint, but you find out about things that are good for the environment as well."
He also met with workers and took questions on a variety of topics, ranging from inflation and the renewable fuel standard to the ethanol industry. During a visit to a company facility in Fort Dodge, he learned how strong Iowa's work force is, which he feels is something for the state to promote.
"They said it's the most efficient and competent that we have of any of the plans. Their production is way up because of that. I think it's because they're dependable, they take pride in their work, and take pride in the company they work for."
Thursday's visit to Osage is part of a four-county visit around North Iowa, which included stops in Charles City, New Hampton and Lime Springs. Grassley intends to visit with constituents in Hampton on Friday.