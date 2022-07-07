Sen. Grassley visits with Mason City business owners and community leaders

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's U.S. Senior Senator is making the rounds in North Iowa as part of his annual 99 County Tour.
Senator Chuck Grassley visited with business owners, community leaders and Mason City Chamber of Commerce members Thursday morning as part of a question and answer session. Throughout his state-wide tour, he points to three main concerns he's heard at his town hall meetings.
"I'm hearing about people being very concerned about inflation, gasoline prices, and the President not enforcing the laws at the southern border."
During Thursday's Q&A session, Grassley says he supports a bill that would incentivize more American companies to move manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. It is currently in discussions between the House and Senate.
Recently, the U.S. Senate passed a bi-partisan bill that includes provisions for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs, and incentives to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which comes after a string of mass shooting incidents across the country. Despite this week's shooting at a 4th of July parade in suburban Chicago, Grassley doesn't feel additional legislation will be introduced, as he feels the most recent bill passed was extensive in addressing these issues.
"Considering the fact that this bill was supposed to take care of the problems at Uvalde, it may have been different when somebody is shooting into a parade, but not different enough. I think people see the legislation that has passed is a bi-partisan compromise."