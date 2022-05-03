Sen. Ernst talks Supreme Court draft opinion leak, food insecurity, rising prices

MASON CITY, Iowa - Elected leaders from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the leaked Supreme Court documents which point to an overturn of the historic Roe v. Wade decision, including Iowa's junior U.S. Senator.
Senator Joni Ernst says that while she is not sure how the situation is going to play out in the court as of yet, she believes an investigation into how the court document was obtained should be conducted.
"I don't want to get the cart ahead of the horse right now, but I do want to focus on the fact that this was a leaked document which was federal property that was released from the Supreme Court, one of our most trusted institutions in federal government. This leak is absolutely abhorrent...it is putting undue pressure, outside pressure, on a judicial process that is supposed to be free of public opinion."
With the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing to rage, and food insecurity continuing to rise in affected areas, Sen. Ernst is working with Delaware Sen. Chris Coons on a bi-partisan resolution that would speed up the shipping process to ensure grains and other agricultural products to the suffering nations.
"We have authorized millions of dollars here in the Congress that we had hoped would have already provided food to Ukraine. It has not because we didn't have the means to move the food to the Ukraine. Once we can get the resolution passed, we could hopefully expect to see food moving in short order within a few weeks."
In addition, Ernst is also working to tackle increasing prices and inflation, saying that the U.S. government needs to spend money more wisely, and reduce unnecessary and burdensome regulations.
"What we need to do is make sure we're focusing on American jobs, energy and innovation. We need to unleash our own natural resources and stop spending so much money at the federal level. Iowans are really feeling the heat in their pocket books."